VDH reports eight COVID-19 related deaths in the Peninsula District

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The VDH has reported another death of a Peninsula resident in relation to coronavirus.
The patient recently became ill and she was admitted to a local hospital where she passed away. The woman was in her 80′s and the cause of death was respiratory failure.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. "This is another reminder of how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions. All of us have a responsibility to protect each other.”
The Peninsula Health District now has a total of eight deaths related to the coronavirus.
