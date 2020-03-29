VDH confirm additional COVID-19 cases

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health’s Crater Health District (CHD) confirmed additional COVID-19 cases from the counties of Greensville and Prince George and the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg.
The residents in each area had different exposure to coronavirus, either through contact with a positive patient or out-of-state travel.
CHD now has one death and fifteen positive COVID-19 cases: Greensville County (1), Prince George County (6), the city of Emporia (2) and the city of Hopewell (4) and the city of Petersburg (2).
“In each confirmed case throughout the district, the residents took the necessary steps to decrease the risk of exposure to those around them, “said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “We all have a duty to protect ourselves and those around us.”
“As more tests are conducted, we expect to see more confirmed cases in the Crater Health District, “said Dr. Alton Hart. “Crater Health District is working closely with our government leaders, local emergency managers, hospitals, and Ft. Lee as we share a united front responding to the impacts of COVID-19 in our community.“
