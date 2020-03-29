Take a free virtual 3D tour of this World War II destroyer and help keep it afloat with donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now easier than ever to get a taste of what it was like to live aboard a World War II destroyer from your computer screen or mobile device.
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum offers a virtual photographic tour as well as a new 3D tour.
Museum officials say the tour is especially of interest to history buffs and World War II enthusiasts, and serves as a great way for teachers to organize digital “field trips.”
The museum is temporarily closed as part of a stay home order issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museum officials say there is no income because of the closure. They hope participants in the free tours will consider making a donation, small or large, to help keep USS KIDD afloat during the closure.
The USS KIDD, a refurbished Fletcher-class destroyer on public display in Baton Rouge, La., was commissioned in 1943.
She is considered a National Historic Landmark.
She served throughout World War II and notably survived a Kamikaze hit in 1945.
That attack happened off the coast of Okinawa, just south of Japan.
It began at 1:55 p.m. on April 11, 1945.
The squadron on the KIDD fought off three aerial raids before a fourth resulted in a plane striking the destroyer.
The ship was struck on her starboard side by one suicide plane. The kamikaze pilot apparently first intended to attack the nearby USS Black, but the pilot pulled up, skimmed over it, and crashed into the KIDD’s hull.
Thirty-eight crew members were killed, and 55 others were hurt.
She remained in service until 1964.
Other businesses hoping to offer similar virtual experiences can contact the company that scanned the USS KIDD, Air Data Solutions, by clicking the link here.
