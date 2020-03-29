RPD investigating fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday afternoon at 12:31 pm, Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of St. Paul’s St., for the report of a possible shooting.
Officers located two adult males in their mid-20’s near a convenience store, with an apparent gunshot injury.
Medical assistance was given and one male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The other male was pronounced dead at the location.
Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist with this investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
