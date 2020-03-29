Prince George County offices to close for two weeks beginning March 30th

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, March 30, Prince George County offices will be closed to the public but, will remain open for staggered staffing until Monday, April 13 when we will re-evaluate the pandemic status.
“In an effort to keep County government operational, we are asking all departments to develop processes which adhere to social distancing while continuing public service,” Jeffrey D. Stoke, Deputy County Administrator.
The public will be allowed to attend Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings scheduled for April under local guidelines being developed in accordance with the Governor's executive orders.
Prince George County currently has six (6) confirmed cases of COVID-19. The additional Fort Lee dental worker that has tested positive is in home quarantine but, does not live on Fort Lee or in Prince George County and, therefore, is not officially counted with the Prince George County confirmed case count. Please see the attached Crater Health District press release for the most recent update.
