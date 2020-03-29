Officals confirm first coronavirus case in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District (CHD) announced that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Petersburg.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in Petersburg is not surprising given the fact that we are seeing a number of cases throughout the Crater Health District. CHD is investigating this case to identify any close contacts of this resident who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “We’ve been working with individuals who test positive to reduce the spread to others.”
This is the eighth case in the district and the first case in Petersburg. The patient is in her 60s did not require hospitalization and is self-isolating at home.
Most patients have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Saturday evening, officials confirmed the first related death in the Petersburg area.
