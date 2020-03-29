Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-A-WALK-THROUGH-TOWN
A walk through town: Families, coronavirus and togetherness
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — The closings and quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak have given some families more time together. In communities around the country, parents and children who find themselves stuck at home together are walking, biking and playing outside. In the Richmond suburb of Glen Allen, Virginia, neighborhoods and parks that are normally deserted on weekdays are now filled with parents and children getting outdoors. All of this togetherness and free time has been a silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak for many middle-class and affluent families, but hasn't provided the same opportunities for working-class families, hourly workers and single parents.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Instead, Trump is directing that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak. Trump raised the idea of a quarantine in a tweet earlier Saturday, but governors in the three states pushed back. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was particularly critical, telling CNN that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” Cuomo also said he believes that such a quarantine would be illegal, economically catastrophic and “preposterous."
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
Virginia deputy shoots, kills man after gunfire exchanged
SALEM, Va. (AP) — A man was killed by a deputy in Virginia after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. The Virginia State Police said in a release that the case began on Friday morning when the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office went to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along a rural road. A deputy discovered a man at a campsite off the road. When the deputy approached, the man began shooting. Police say the man ran into heavy woods after the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not injured. The sheriff's office then conducted a concentrated search. Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him. He died of his injuries.
BC-VA-FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH
Police: Wrong-way driver kills 2, injures several others
Virginia authorities say two people died after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County involving a wrong-way driver accused of driving under the influence. A news release from the Virginia State Police said that the crash happened Friday night around 11:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95. The VSP said that a driver of a Jeep Liberty was going the wrong way and struck a Nissan Altima head-on and then struck a Lexus GS. The driver of the Nissan Altima and a one-year-old boy also died at the scene. Two women also in the car sustained serious injuries. The man driving the Lexus also sustained serious injuries.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
2 more deaths reported at facility with COVID-19 outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility dealing with a coronavirus outbreak says two more residents have died, bringing the total to six. The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon that two residents who were presumed positive for COVID-19 have died within the last 24 hours. Canterbury said those residents' test results have not yet been confirmed. Four deaths were reported earlier in the week. A top local health official told The Associated Press this week that the facility is facing a shortage of both personal protective equipment for its workers as well as a staffing shortage as it deals with the outbreak.
AL-QAIDA-BUSH PLOT
Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man seeking to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. He filed a motion last year arguing that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces. Key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody. Abu Ali said the confession was tortured out of him. Saudi agents denied any torture at Abu Ali's trial. On Thursday, a federal judge in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali's request.
FATAL PLANE CRASH-REPORT
Report: Pilot had alcohol in system in fatal Virginia crash
CROZET, Va (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has found that a pilot who died in a Virginia plane crash had alcohol and a common medication that can cause drowsiness in his system. The report released this week determined 51-year-old pilot Kent Carr took off from the Richmond Executive airport shortly after he had been drinking on the night of April 15, 2018. News outlets have reported that the Cessna plunged into a slope about 15 miles from its destination as severe weather and tornado warnings were reported throughout the region.
BC-VA-STATE PARKS-ACCESS
Virginia State Parks announce further restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Parks are restricting access and services even further in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that overnight facilities and restrooms at state parks will be closed starting Friday. The closures will last through April 30. The facilities include all cabins and campgrounds as well as restrooms and bathhouses. Visitor centers and other indoor facilities are also closed. Visitors are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines. Those who are sick or who have been exposed to people who are sick have been asked to stay away.