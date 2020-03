UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The fourth game on the list is Villanova's victory over Georgetown in the 1985 championship game in 1985. The Wildcats shot 90 percent in the second half and deprived Patrick Ewing and Hoyas a second consecutive title. Ewing scored 14 points while tournament MVP Ed Pinckney had 16 for the Wildcats. The final score was 66-64.