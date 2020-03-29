First coronavirus-related death reported in Petersburg area

“We are so sorry to hear of the loss of a Crater Health District resident. Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart Jr. said. “It is especially important to remember elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”