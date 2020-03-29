First coronavirus-related death reported in Petersburg area

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A central Virginia health department announced the first COVID-19-related death in the Petersburg area.
Officials with the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Crater Health District said in a news release Saturday evening that no additional details about the victim would be released to “protect patient confidentiality.”
“We are so sorry to hear of the loss of a Crater Health District resident. Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart Jr. said. “It is especially important to remember elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”
The patient in Emporia is a man in his 30s who is isolating at home. In Greensville County, the patient is a woman in her 70s.
This latest death was not included in the official state count this morning. Those numbers are updated once a day by the Virginia Department of Health.
