Henrico rehab center reports two new deaths related to coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has reported two new presumptive positive COVID-19 related deaths.
Canterbury Rehab says those deaths are classified as ‘presumptive positive’, not confirmed, coronavirus cases that have occurred in the past 24 hours.
Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare have also reported two new residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases at Canterbury to 19 in the past 13 days. Six Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive as well.
Five patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.
With guidance from the Henrico County Health Department, 10 patients at Canterbury are currently being treated onsite in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
According to Canterbury Rehab, outstanding test results and numbers of presumed positive cases are shifting and to avoid confusion, Canterbury has opted to report only cases that have been confirmed by testing.
