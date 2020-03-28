Two dead, five injured in wrong-way crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash with two confirmed fatalities that happened on northbound I-95, .5 miles south of Woods Edge Road (exit 58).
The preliminary investigation reveals that a wrong way driver of a Jeep Compass was traveling southbound on the northbound side of I-95 when it struck a Nissan sedan head on in the center lane.
The Jeep then struck a Lexus 4-door before going off road left.
The two fatality victims were occupants of the Nissan sedan.
Five people were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
