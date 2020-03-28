Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100k smoothies to hospital workers, first responders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The restaurant industry has come together to support healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to care for those who have been impacted by coronavirus in recent days and weeks.
Tropical Smoothie Café has joined the effort with its “InItTogether” campaign, the restaurant chain announced on Friday.
The company is aiming to give away 100,000 smoothies to hospital workers across the country and has challenged each of its locations to donate 100 smoothies to hospitals in their community.
So far, Tropical Smoothie Café says they have given away 20,000 smoothies in more than 20 states.
In Harrisonburg, Va, local Tropical Smoothies have joined the initiative to donate to our medical workers.
“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”
