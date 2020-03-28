Richmond officials begin monitoring businesses to ensure compliance of social distancing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Community leaders are sending an important message as we head into the weekend - don’t be tempted to ease up on the social distancing mandate.
With warmer temperatures and sunshine expected for part of the weekend, health experts say now is not the time to let down your guard.
“Were still kind of figuring out when do we pull the trigger on enforcement,” said Dr. Danny Avula of the Richmond and Henrico Health Departments.
It’s spring now, and people want to get out and socialize.
“Absolutely, I’m concerned…How much are people really complying?” Avula said.
It’s why health crews and law enforcement are hitting the streets.
“Our team at the health department started last night doing rounds with the police and actually looking at restaurants and going in and saying ‘hey you’ve got too many folks in the restaurant’ and I think that work will continue,” he said.
He says the Governor’s mandate allows a restaurant’s permit to be revoked if they don’t comply with the take-out only rule.
"There were a couple of situations where there were just over 10 folks in the facility. I think there were a lot of facilities that were compliant,” he added.
It’s all for good reason.
Dr. Avula is monitoring the Covid 19 outbreak in other states where cases are climbing at more alarming rates than Virginia.
“We need to be prepared that we may have a 10 times jump in a week or a week and a half.”
With sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead, Dr. Avula says now isn’t the time to let down your guard.
“As the weather turns this way and people want to be outside, we’ve got to act differently; we’ve got to comply with that social distancing mandate," he said. “We’re all learning sort of how to live and operate in this very weird age.”
Learning to do so could save lives.
The health department got the results from the pop-up tests that were conducted in Dorey Park. It took about 9 days to get the results. One hundred seven people were tested. Of those, 8 tested positive.
The results from a separate pop-up site in Chesterfield have not come back yet.
