Richmond-area restaurants & bars temporarily offering pick up, delivery and curbside service

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-area restaurants and bars are using curbside, pickup or delivery services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Customers can place orders in advance, then pick them up outdoors from their car.
Restaurants that will be open for curbside pickup are:
- Ay Caramba located on 204 East Grace Street, are accepting to-go orders
- Brio at Stony Point Fashion Park, there is a limited menu and there is 20 percent off of online orders with code TGO5501. Check with the store for hours.
- Bryant’s Cider - begins Friday, March 20. Fridays 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays until 3-5 p.m.
- DeFazio’s Catering is taking orders for dinners that can be picked up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Email coleen@defazioscatering.com or call 804-337-9561 to place an order.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels all Richmond locations are open for carryout or order ahead. Monday - Friday 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekends: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Firebirds has a Firebirds Family Meal Deal starting at $29.95 for four people. Curbside and Deliveries are available as well.
- Jean Jacques Bakery, Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jo Jo’s Famous NY Style Pizza will be offering curbside services. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Julep’s is taking orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rostov’s Coffee and Tea, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., front and back entrances
- ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque located in Scott’s Addition will be offering curbside services
- Chopt will accept online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on DoorDash
- The Daily (Greengate) - 12-8 p.m. every day
- The Daily (Carytown) - 4-8 p.m. Monday - Thursday / 4-9 p.m. Friday / 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- The Hard Shell (Belgrade) - 4-8 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday
- The Hill Café - 12-8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday / 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- City Dogs is offering delivery of its regular menu and take home beer through DoorDash and Eat Street, along with curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ledo Pizza accepting online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash
- Legends Grille is offering online orders for pickup only. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash
- Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia is offering pick-up orders. Deliveries can be made through GrubHub and DoorDash.
- Tijuana Flats orders can be made online for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash
- Saltbox Oyster Co. has gift cards available for purchase. Click here for more information. The restaurant is also doing Friday Night Fish Fry Take Away events. More information here.
- Sticks Kabob Shop will make deliveries on ChopChopRVA
- Cuisine A La Carte is offering curbside pick-up or delivery of boxed lunches and frozen dinners.
- Capriccio’s Italian Restaurant on 9127 West Broad Street is currently donating 172 pizzas to hospitals, fire stations, retirement homes and police stations. Anyone who calls or stops by is able to get a free medium cheese pizza. Takeout and delivery services are Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Groovin Gourmets in Henrico will do pickups on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beer and wine will be offered to-go. Anyone 21 years of age or older must present a valid photo ID at the time of pickup.
- Metro Diner can enjoy BOGO-to-go when guests order online and pick-up.
- World of Beer Richmond/Short Pump will offer curbside services from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. First line responders such as military, nurses, doctors, EMT’s, etc. will get 50% off. Orders can also be placed and delivered through UberEats. The 50% off coupon does not work through the UberEats app. For more information, click here.
- West Coast Provisions - 4-8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
- Tanglewood Ordinary, Friday-Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be texting customers when their orders are ready.
- Taste of India in Midlothian is offering curbside takeout of its full menu, including beer, wine and frozen dishes.
- Great Harvest Bread in Midlothian is open for take-out and delivery orders. They are also taking donations to bake bread for the food bank and boxed lunches for hospital staff.
- Chesterfield Economic Development launched “Chesterfield Eats to Go” which compiles all the restaurants in the county offering services - learn more and check out the list, HERE.
The New Kent Chamber of Commerce compiled a full list of restaurants that you can find, HERE.
The Hanover Tavern is taking orders for pickup Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Orders can be placed at 804-537-5050.
- Arby’s is offering a drive-thru deal each week and no coupons are required to get the deal.
- Bonefish Grill is delivering through UberEats and DoorDash, guests can also take advantage of 20% off carryout when they call to place an order with their local Bonefish Grill to pick up.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering pick up or delivery. Order online to use code ‘SPRING15’ to receive 15% off your order or for Free Delivery, use code ‘SPRINGFREE.’
- Firehouse Subs will be offering counter service for take out orders, Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system, call-in orders via phone and third party delivery services and drive-thru services
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering free deliveries on orders of $10 or more placed on its website and the Moe’s app until April 10.
- Noodles & Company ALL LOCATIONS will offer pickup, curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Orders can be placed online or on the app. Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
- Outback Steakhouse offers curbside takeaway or delivery. Free delivery through April 30.
- Subway locations are offering delivery and take-out options. Check with your local restaurant for hours of operations and deals.
- Zoes Kitchen will accept online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on UberEats and DoorDash
- Olive Garden is offering free deliveries for orders over $40 (fee waived) and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment and carside pick-up. Beer and wine is also available to order in select locations. In addition, starting at $12.99, guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One, Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.
- Longhorn Steakhouse is providing curbside To Go service, featuring its signature selection of quality steak and other LongHorn favorites. LongHorn Family Meal Deals are also available starting at $9 per person for a family of four, allowing families to choose a shareable entrée, hand-chopped salad and four sides. Guests can also order fresh steak cuts from the LongHorn Steak Shop, accompanied by LongHorn’s bold proprietary seasoning and instructions from LongHorn’s expert Grill Masters on how guests can prepare them at home. Beer and wine can also be ordered at select locations. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.
Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Send an email with details to NBC12′s Olivia Ugino at olivia.ugino@nbc12.com.
