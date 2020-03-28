People out enjoying weather, practicing social distancing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday brought beautiful weather to the Richmond area, and many went out to enjoy it.
“You can’t stay cooped up all the time. You got to get out and get some fresh air," said Rosalyn Brackett, who was out for a walk-in Byrd Park.
That the case for dozens of others at the park. Some were seen running, sitting on the grass, taking their lunch on a bench, or even playing tennis at the courts.
“It’s amazing that the people have handled it as well as they have,” said John Woods of Henrico.
Woods says he didn’t have to work from home this week, adding that he does not take for granted the time spent outdoors, but at a distance.
"I encourage everybody to do outdoor activities, because that’s what you can do, because you got plenty of space out here and there are activities that are safe and fun. It’s good for your psychology,” he said.
For others who had no choice but to stay in this week, they say they were surprised at how many people they happened to see out and about.
“It’s odd, but I’m just doing my best, I think we’re all doing our best. And the nice this is that we’re thinking about each other, we recognize that we’re all in this together," said Mattie Coll of Richmond.
Lauren Brown and her family have been in self-quarantine for the past few days. Today was a rare moment spent outside, walking the dog.
“Everybody seems extra friendly and happy to be out," Brown said.
She says her children aren’t happy about the isolation, but that they all remain hopeful to return their regular lives once this ‘new normal’ is over:
“I think we’re going to get back to our ‘real’ normal. But for now it is what it is. We got to do the best, and keep everyone safe by staying away from everybody," she added.
