New Bike-Walk Boulevard Project beginning April 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city is continuing its goal to make roads safer for bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists with the 29th Street Bike-Walk Boulevard Project. Work on the project begins Wednesday, April 1.
The 29th Street Bike-Walk Boulevard Project spans 29th Street from Libby Terrace to Kane Street. With the inclusion of new pavement markings, crosswalks, signs, ADA curb ramps and curb extensions, it is in accordance with the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which is designed to increase road safety and eliminate crashes involving fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.
This project will lower instances of speeding and make it safer for people who walk, bicycle and drive on 29th Street. Construction is expected to last three months, weather permitting. Residential and emergency access along 29th Street shall be maintained at all times.
For updates on DPW-related projects, activities and events check Twitter @DPW_RichmondVA
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.