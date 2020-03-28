Local organizations partner to host drive-by food drive for those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GoochlandCares, UP RVA, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement will team up to offer a safe and supervised drive-by food drive.
The event will collect canned foods and other non-perishable items Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot located at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic located at 11226 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23238.
Many items are needed, including paper or plastic bags, canned meats (chicken, tuna, pork, and beef) soups and stews, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, canned milk, and beans. Flip-top cans are helpful, especially for younger clients.
Tables will be placed in the parking lot for community members to drive through and drop off items.
Volunteers will be equipped with gloves and masks, and the donations will be distributed to the organizations where quarantining will take effect as per their donation protocol.
If you would like more information on how to support this event, please contact Nicole Holland (804) 306-2728 or Nancy Lucy (804) 306-3638.
