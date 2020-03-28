Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
2 more deaths reported at facility with COVID-19 outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility dealing with a coronavirus outbreak says two more residents have died, bringing the total to six. The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon that two residents who were presumed positive for COVID-19 have died within the last 24 hours. Canterbury said those residents' test results have not yet been confirmed. Four deaths were reported earlier in the week. A top local health official told The Associated Press this week that the facility is facing a shortage of both personal protective equipment for its workers as well as a staffing shortage as it deals with the outbreak.
Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man seeking to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. He filed a motion last year arguing that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces. Key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody. Abu Ali said the confession was tortured out of him. Saudi agents denied any torture at Abu Ali's trial. On Thursday, a federal judge in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali's request.
Report: Pilot had alcohol in system in fatal Virginia crash
CROZET, Va (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has found that a pilot who died in a Virginia plane crash had alcohol and a common medication that can cause drowsiness in his system. The report released this week determined 51-year-old pilot Kent Carr took off from the Richmond Executive airport shortly after he had been drinking on the night of April 15, 2018. News outlets have reported that the Cessna plunged into a slope about 15 miles from its destination as severe weather and tornado warnings were reported throughout the region.
Virginia State Parks announce further restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Parks are restricting access and services even further in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that overnight facilities and restrooms at state parks will be closed starting Friday. The closures will last through April 30. The facilities include all cabins and campgrounds as well as restrooms and bathhouses. Visitor centers and other indoor facilities are also closed. Visitors are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines. Those who are sick or who have been exposed to people who are sick have been asked to stay away.
Distance learning poses challenges for students, teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students and teachers are transitioning from classroom to computer as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Not every subject lends itself to a smooth transition to distance learning, as students and instructors have discovered While video conferencing allows students to meet virtually during a time it’s impossible to meet physically, distance learning poses unique challenges for courses that require more than a lecture, like art classes and lab components of science classes.
Jobless claims spike in Virginia after coronavirus outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal report shows jobless claims in Virginia spiked by nearly a factor of 20 as parts of the economy slowed or shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report released Thursday shows nearly 47,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims for the week ending March 21. That's about 18 times higher than the previous four-week rolling average. The increase is even sharper than the nation as a whole, where a spike of 3.28 million jobless claims jumped by a factor of 14. The Virginia Employment Commission is urging people to file claims online as the wait to get through over the phone exceeds two hours.
Churches, nonprofits donate medical supplies in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Some churches and nonprofits in Virginia are donating their supplies to hospitals and emergency medical services to help battle the coronavirus. The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the supplies had been intended to provide relief in other countries but are now being donated locally. For instance, Rock Church in Virginia Beach dipped into its reserve for mission trips and gave 1,000 masks to four Sentara hospitals. Operation Smile, which focuses on cleft lip and palate surgeries across the globe, gave 1,800 masks and 4,500 gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam has made a plea for businesses to step up and help out.
Popular northern Virginia bar sees coronavirus exposure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Officials in Alexandria are warning patrons at one of the city's most popular bars about exposure to the coronavirus. The Alexandria Health Department says a person who spent extensive time at Murphy's Grand Irish Pub has tested positive for the coronavirus. The city is asking people who were at the bar at the same time as the individual to self-quarantine and contact the city for further guidance. The individual was at Murphy's on March 10 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., March 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant says it will close through Sunday for cleaning.