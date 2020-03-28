Hopewell’s Henderson verbally commits to Ohio State

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson has verbally committed to Ohio State, he announced on Friday night via social media.
Henderson, who is ranked as the nation's top running back recruit in the Class of 2021 by ESPN, 13th among the entire class, picked the Buckeyes over his other eight finalists, which included Virginia and Virginia Tech. Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma were the others
The rising senior chose OSU without ever having set foot on campus. A handful of his official visits were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
His numbers speak for themselves. Henderson scored 53 touchdowns during his junior season, gained 3,195 all-purpose yards, while also pulling in three interceptions as a defensive back. He helped lead Hopewell to a 15-0 record and the Class 3 state championship, scoring four touchdowns in the state title game against Lord Botetourt.
Henderson was the 2019 Gatorade State Player of the Year and was also voted Mark Fischer Player of the Year, presented by NBC12. In addition, the junior grabbed All-Metro Player of the Year honors.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.