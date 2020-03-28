First Alert Weather Day for isolated strong to severe storm potential Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and early evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central and Southern Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Sunday.
Timing
If any strong to severe storms develop, the most likely time would be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.
Threats
The storms are expected to be isolated, which means not everyone sees them. In fact, many spots in Central and Southern Virginia may go the entire day without seeing any rain.
The concern is if a few storms develop, they could quickly become severe, feeding off warm/humid weather and strong winds higher up in the atmosphere associated with an approaching cold front.
If storms develop, gusty winds and hail would be the primary concerns, and a tornado can not be ruled out.
Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates on this severe weather potential.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.