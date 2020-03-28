First Alert Weather Day for isolated strong to severe storm potential Sunday

It’s a low potential overall, but one or two storms could get nasty Sunday afternoon

The timing of severe potential on Sunday looks to be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | March 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 4:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central and Southern Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Sunday.

There is a low end potential for an isolated strong to severe storm on Sunday. (Source: WWBT)

Timing

If any strong to severe storms develop, the most likely time would be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

The timing of severe potential on Sunday looks to be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Source: WWBT)

Threats

The storms are expected to be isolated, which means not everyone sees them. In fact, many spots in Central and Southern Virginia may go the entire day without seeing any rain.

The concern is if a few storms develop, they could quickly become severe, feeding off warm/humid weather and strong winds higher up in the atmosphere associated with an approaching cold front.

If storms develop, gusty winds and hail would be the primary concerns, and a tornado can not be ruled out.

The overall severe threat is low, but if any storms develop they could quickly turn severe on Sunday. (Source: WWBT)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

