Dental worker tests positive for COVID-10 at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - A dental worker who tested positive for COVID-19 is the second case reported at Fort Lee.
According to a press release, the person worked at the post’s Mosier Dental Clinic, and has been self-quarantined since March 13 at the first sign of symptoms. The employee tested for COVID-19 on March 18 after five days of illness.
Officials are now looking to determine if there is anyone who encountered the employee who tested positive. Anyone that came in contact with the patient will be notified to self-quarantine in their homes, according to CDC guidelines.
According to a release, Fort Lee is currently operating at Health Protection Condition Charlie, which mandates social distancing practices across the installation along with other measures designed to slow the spread of communicable diseases.
