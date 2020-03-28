COVID-19 positive infant dies in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for COVID-19.
“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”
Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness.
More than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among those 60 years of age and older.
As of 3:30 p.m. on March 28, IDPH reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
