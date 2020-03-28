Chesterfield County Public Library offering crubside pick-up

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Need a book, DVD or other materials? Chesterfield County Public Library is offering curbside pick-up.
All library locations are offering curbside service except LaPrade Library. LaPrade Library will offer pick-up service beginning April 6.
At this time CCPL is not accepting returns. All due dates for materials currently checked out have been updated to May 1.
How to pick up your holds from a CCPL Location:
- Place your hold in our online catalog.
- Receive an email confirming your hold is ready for pick up.
- Arrive at the library - please follow the instructions on any signage in the parking lot.
- Call the location’s phone number (to see all location phone numbers, click here).
- Have your library card number ready when you call.
- Please wait in your vehicle while we check out your items.
- Staff will place your items on the table outside the library’s main entrance.
- To respect CCPL’s social distancing policy and a zero contact pick-up, please wait until the staff leaves the table to approach.
If you have any questions about the process, please call your library (to see all location phone numbers, click here).
