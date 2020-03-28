Altria donating $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Altria Group announced Friday that it has committed $1 million to support immediate local coronavirus relief efforts in its headquarters community of Richmond, VA, and its other manufacturing and grower communities.
“This is an unprecedented time, and it’s critical that businesses step up to meet the challenges in the communities where we live and work,” said Billy Gifford, Vice Chairman, and CFO, Altria.
As part of this initial investment, Altria provided $500,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Richmond’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which will support organizations addressing the physical and emotional needs of the Central Virginia community’s most vulnerable residents.
The company will work with leaders in its manufacturing communities, including Nashville, TN and others, to respond to priority community needs and investments as they emerge.
The response will also include distribution to the American Red Cross. “Caring for each other and doing what’s right is core to our company,” said Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Altria Client Services. “Circumstances are changing quickly, and we will respond to our communities’ needs accordingly.”
Other Steps the Company is Taking Altria and its companies are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and working to protect their employees, consumers and communities from the virus.
The company recognizes that we all must act collectively and with urgency to help slow the spread of this disease.
Altria is following updates from public health authorities and implementing CDC-recommended precautions including travel restrictions, social distancing and remote working, and has implemented plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to employees, consumers and customers.
Part of this response includes a commitment to pay manufacturing employees their regular base wages during a temporary two-week suspension of certain plant operations and evaluating additional pay continuation beyond that timeframe as needed.
