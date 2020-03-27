‘We are the backbone of this country’: Truck drivers continue to work during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In times like these, it’s the unsung heroes, who go above and beyond.
Truck drivers are still hitting the roads making sure the vital supplies needed make it onto store shelves.
“We are the backbone of this country,” William Jameson said.
William Jameson is getting his big rig ready to head out yet again.
For 35 years Jameson has delivered the needs for your home to warehouses and stores around the country.
“Until this crisis, they never knew what truck drivers meant to this country,” Jameson said.
The job is getting harder as the demand for products increases.
“We are going into some very high areas where the virus is to deliver products to the customers and the public,” Jameson said.
Jameson is on his way to Illinois to deliver Ramen Noodles.
The destination is outside of Chicago which is a hotspot for the virus.
“The stores and shelves are completely bare of them just like the paper products and sanitizing products,” Jameson said.
What’s not helping is an already desperate need for more drivers on the road.
“We are having a hard time keeping up with them,” Jameson said.
Once on the road drivers face more challenges.
Many truck-stops no longer have food available or shower facilities and procedures have changed once they’ve reached their destinations.
“A lot of these places aren’t letting us inside. They are coming out with the paperwork,” Jameson said.
As drivers put the pedal to the metal to make sure you get exactly what you need, truck drivers have a little advice for other cars on the roads: “Stay out of truck drivers way,” Jameson advised.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.