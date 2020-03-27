Want some comfort food this weekend? How about these Richmond options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many of you might be thinking about takeout as you stay in and practice social distancing, so if you’re looking for some comfort food, here are a few options.
First, let’s talk about Mellow Mushroom; they have locations in Midlothian, located on Huguenot Road, Carytown, located on West Cary Street, and Short Pump, located on West Broad Street.
It’s a pizza spot; you can call in or order on their website for takeout or delivery. The Carytown phone number is 804-370-8210, the Midlothian number is 804-594-0100, and the Short Pump number is 804-364-3111.
Boulevard Burger and Brew is located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. They, of course, serve burgers and brew. To order, just call their number, 804-367-3838, drive up, grab your food and dinner is ready!
And one final restaurant for you, Sabai. It’s a Thai place you can find on West Broad Street.
They have a few different options for you, you can get delivery through Chop Chop RVA, take-out, as well as order curbside. Their number is 804-367-4992.
So there you have it, three Richmond restaurants for you to pick from this weekend.
