Virginia Tech student diagnosed with COVID-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A student at Virginia Tech has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a letter sent to Tech staffers by Virginia Tech police.
The student lives off-campus in Blacksburg, according to school police, and is believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel. The student is in isolation and being cared for following the Virginia Department of Health protocols, according to school police.
No further information has been released about the student.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.