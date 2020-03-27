Virginia pharmacists report growing demand for experimental COVID-19 medications

Pharmacists across Virginia are reporting questionable prescriptions for a suite of drugs that have been promoted as unproven treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued a letter warning of a “surge in demand” for medications commonly used to treat malaria, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV, and other conditions.
“This is leading to an inadequate medication supply for patients already taking these medications for chronic conditions and hospitalized COVID-19 patients being treated with these medications under facility-specific treatment protocols while studies are ongoing,” he wrote.
Virginia is far from the only state seeing a spike in requests. The drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine — antimalarials that are often prescribed to prevent flare-ups in patients with lupus and arthritis — have made national headlines since President Donald Trump touted them as potential treatments for coronavirus. Dr. Dave Dixon, an associate professor and vice-chair for clinical services at the VCU School of Pharmacy, said doctors and patients have started requesting those specific medications as a preventive measure against the disease, despite no evidence that they’re effective in that capacity.
“There was a very small pilot study looking at hydroxychloroquine with some promising results,” he said. “As a result, you started having folks request prescriptions and wanting to take it for prophylaxis, which is not what they look at in the study at all.”
Overall, there’s been a significant increase in demand for hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, and other pharmaceuticals being examined for their potential to treat COVID-19. Dr. Joshua Crawford, the director of clinical pharmacy services for Bon Secours Mercy Health System, said there’s even been requests for HIV medications such as Kaletra, a combination of two antiviral drugs that were used on a small group of COVID-19 patients in Singapore.
The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.