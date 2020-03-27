Virginia pharmacists report growing demand for experimental COVID-19 medications

Virginia is far from the only state seeing a spike in requests. The drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine — antimalarials that are often prescribed to prevent flare-ups in patients with lupus and arthritis — have made national headlines since President Donald Trump touted them as potential treatments for coronavirus. Dr. Dave Dixon, an associate professor and vice-chair for clinical services at the VCU School of Pharmacy, said doctors and patients have started requesting those specific medications as a preventive measure against the disease, despite no evidence that they’re effective in that capacity.