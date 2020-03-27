Virginia made big commitments to renewables. What does the economic slump mean for them?

Three weeks ago, Virginia’s Democrat-led General Assembly passed the most ambitious plan for transitioning off of fossil fuels and onto renewable energy sources to come out of the South yet.
It was a banner moment for environmentalists. Among the promises they secured were state commitments to build out 24 gigawatts of solar, wind and energy storage by 2035 — almost 40 percent more than the existing capacity of the fossil fuel units owned by the state’s largest utility, Dominion Energy — and annual targets that would bind the utilities to progressively including more and more renewables in their energy portfolios.
Then the new coronavirus hit, and the financial markets tanked.
“Our early estimates are that our industry is going to be halved,” said Karla Loeb, chief policy officer of Charlottesville-based Sigora Solar and a member of the executive committee of the national Solar Energy Industry Association. “That is entirely possible.”
As the federal government finalizes a third round of economic stimulus designed to provide relief to both individuals and the markets, the renewables industry is coming up empty-handed. While earlier versions of the $2 trillion third package included provisions to encourage continued investment in clean power, the compromise bill that cleared the U.S. Senate late Wednesday omitted any such aid.
What that will mean for Virginia’s planned buildout is not yet clear. The Clean Economy Act that passed the General Assembly March 6 and is expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam calls for at least 35 percent of new solar, wind and energy storage development to be carried out by private, non-utility companies — all of which rely on robust investment that has suddenly dried up.
“There’s nothing now,” said Loeb.
Loeb isn’t alone in her fears for the industry: a recent survey by clean energy business group Advanced Energy Economy found that 43 percent of their members have already stopped hiring new workers, while 29 percent have begun layoffs. Loeb said she was aware of at least one Virginia firm that had already laid off 12 percent of its workforce.
