Virginia dance studio continues class online

COVINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - A lot of businesses have had to move to work online from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. While that might be a challenge for a dance studio, those at Patsy’s Dance Studio in Covington didn’t let it get in the way of class.
Normally, Patsy’s Dance Studio would be filled with dancers but in the age of social distancing, the class had to find a new way to go on.
“We had a lot of conversations, just kind of what do we do next. You know, it was uncharted territories, all of us just weren’t really sure what to do,” dance teacher Amanda Burns said.
Nobody wanted to just quit, so now dance class is being held at home via the internet.
“It’s weird but it’s fun,” Ava Lewis said.
It does the job, as everyone is now looking forward to when they can finally perform their currently postponed annual recital.
“One constant thing that they have every week is dance, so if we can keep from taking that from them, it’s the least that we can do,” Burns said.
