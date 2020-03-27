Virginia Beach ABC store closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach ABC Store has been closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the employee works at the store located at 3333 Virginia Beach Boulevard and was last there on March 14.
After feeling ill, the employee did not return to work and has since tested positive for coronavirus. The employee remains in isolation.
“For the safety of employees and customers, the store will be closed until further notice,” officials said in a release.
During the closure, the store will be cleaned and sanitized.
Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup at the store during the closure.
Virginia ABC will continue to work with the remaining employees at this store and will follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health on what precautions they should take.
“We are sharing regular updates with all of our employees and encouraging them to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for personal health and safety,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are constantly monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and adhering to all CDC guidelines, as well as federal, state and local directives. The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.