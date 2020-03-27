Veteran tests positive for COVID-19 at McGuire VA Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A veteran has tested positive for COVID-19 at McGuire VA Medical Center.
Officials said the veteran is being cared for respiratory isolation by staff specifically trained on CDC guidelines, and the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low.
“VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others,” a release said.
