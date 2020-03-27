VDA wants Virginia dentists to volunteer with Virginia Medical Reserve Corps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Dental Association (VDA) wants dentists in Virginia to consider volunteering with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps is a force of dedicated volunteers who support communities during public health emergencies.
Earlier this week, the Virginia Dental Association Foundation donated masks, gowns, sanitizer and Caviwipes that were going to be used for donated dental care projects that have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, and VDA members around the Commonwealth have been organizing local donations to hospitals, nursing homes and other areas of need.
Governor Ralph Northam issued a call to all medical professionals who are able and willing to sign up as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.
“Virginia dentists have the training to be able to support our communities during this public health crisis and I applaud the many who have already stepped up to help," VDA President Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said. “Across the Commonwealth, dentists are donating their own scarce personal protective equipment and continuing to provide emergency care to patients to keep them out of hospitals, even while their small businesses are going through a time of unprecedented financial uncertainty.”
For dentists to sign up for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, click here.
