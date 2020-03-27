Texas Roadhouse sells steak kits due to grocery shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Texas Roadhouse will be selling ready-to-grill steak kits due to grocery shortages in stores.
The ready-to-go kits include meat, seasonings and directions for consumers to cook at home.
“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill any gaps,” Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse Vice President of Communications.
Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of cuts, including Ribeye, New York Strip, and Sirloin.
Pork Chops will also be available for purchase.
Customers can call the restaurant for details, hours and availability, which varies by location.
Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily, for Curbside To-Go service and Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food, without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.
Family Value Pack, dinners-for-four, start at $19.99 and include a choice of entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, freshly baked rolls and honey cinnamon butter.
Entrée options include Cheeseburgers, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Critters, Pulled Pork, Beef Tips, Sirloin Steaks and Ribs.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.