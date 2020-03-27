Staff member at Hanover County daycare center tested positive for coronavirus

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed a staff member at Bundle of Joy Child Development Center in Atlee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We have personally spoken with our families and are working closely with the Hanover County Health Department as they monitor those individuals who came in close contact with this staff member,” Bundle of Joy Child Development Center said in a statement.
On March 16, Bundle of Joy says they implemented protective measures per the VDH and the CDC guidelines such as practicing good hand hygiene and checking staff and student temperatures on arrival and during the day.
Bundle of Joy also says they have been practicing social distancing including reducing the number of students and staff in a classroom and on the playgrounds.
“We are grateful for the support and guidance provided by the Hanover County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health during this unprecedented public health emergency,” Bundle of Joy said.
Bundle of Joy is following the CDC guidelines by allowing staff to quarantine for two weeks and will remain closed until April 13.
The Hanover County Health Department has set up a hotline to help answer COVID-19 questions from the community: 804-365-3340 (currently, the phones are staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m.).
If you or a family member is in need of medical assistance, please contact your primary care provider or urgent care facility. For more information: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
