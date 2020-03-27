Sources: 1 dead, 1 critical in Petersburg double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another was airlifted in critical condition to VCU Medical Center after a double shooting in Petersburg early Friday morning, sources told NBC12.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Battersea and W. Washington Streets. One victim was found dead inside a vehicle and the other was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, sources said.
Petersburg Police said they were conducting a death investigation.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.
