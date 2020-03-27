Sources: 1 dead, 1 critical in Petersburg double shooting

A double shooting left one person dead Friday morning in Petersburg. (Source: NBC12)
By Michael Pegram | March 27, 2020 at 3:32 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 3:33 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another was airlifted in critical condition to VCU Medical Center after a double shooting in Petersburg early Friday morning, sources told NBC12.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Battersea and W. Washington Streets. One victim was found dead inside a vehicle and the other was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, sources said.

Petersburg Police said they were conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

