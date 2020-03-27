Robins Foundation to match donations for Henrico Schools food take-home program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Robins Foundation and the Henrico Education Foundation is offering a matching grant for monetary donations made to help vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic.
All funds donated by individuals and groups since March 20 will be matched up to $15,000 by the Robins Foundation. Donations beyond the $15,000 grant goal won’t be matched, but will still be used to address Henrico families’ most-pressing needs.
Donations will continue to help provide weekend food supplements to students who use the school division’s weekday “grab and go” lunches and breakfasts. It will also aid families who might be affected by reduced work hours and paychecks during the public health crisis.
During the school year, Henrico Schools has more than 400 participants in its “weekend backpacks” food take-home program. More than 800 current HCPS students have been identified through the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as being homeless or children of a homeless individual.
The Henrico Education Foundation will use donated funds to buy some of the most-needed items in bulk from an HCPS wholesale vendor. This will help Henrico families get what they need without having to empty the shelves of local retail stores that the community depends on.
The Robins Foundation works to build the Richmond region by strengthening nonprofits that provide resources and take on poverty. The foundation is a strategic partner of the Henrico Education Foundation, aiding its goals of providing research-based innovative educational programs and support to all HCPS schools.
