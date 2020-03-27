Richmond Mayor asks for to-go cocktail sales to support struggling businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People in Richmond could soon be sipping their favorite cocktail from home!
On Friday, Mayor Levar Stoney submitted a request to the Virginia ABC to allow restaurants to sell mixed beverages with delivery and to-go orders.
In a tweet this afternoon, Stoney said “Restaurants are a HUGE reason Richmond thrives. We must do everything we can to support and empower them.”
Stoney says the move would help aid the already suffering businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
He notes, with safety restrictions and limitations, other states have already done so.
