Richmond City Public Schools plan to buy student laptops during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools could spend up to $3.5 million on thousands of laptops to help students in need while the division is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School division superintendent Jason Kamras says they are doing a survey to see how great the need is, but estimates they will need between 8,000 and 10,000 devices. Kamras says the move is about equity.
"But we should also recognize that it's 2020 and there are incredible resources online for kids. Some that we're producing but some that the world has produced and we want to make sure that all of our kids, whether they have a little bit of money or a lot of money have access to those resources," said Kamras.
The Richmond City School Board is reviewing a request to transfer funds for the plan. Kamras says the hope to raise money too. The division hopes to get the laptops out to students in the next two weeks.
“I want to be clear, we’re not trying to go to a complete virtual school system. This is a stop gap measure to support families in need during this critical time,” said Kamras.
