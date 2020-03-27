Results expected soon for those tested for COVID-19 at Dorey Park site

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Citizens tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Henrico’s Dorey Park last week should have results by Friday afternoon, health officials said.
Officials said there was a delay due to LabCorp trying to process a high volume of tests, not just from the event.
Dr. Danny Avula said while patients should still continue to self-isolate until the results are released, there are some things to monitor in order for “self-release”:
- If you have been fever free for 72 hours or more without the use of antipyretics, including Advil or Tylenol
- It’s been longer than seven days from the onset of symptoms
- You’ve had full resolution of all those symptoms
The Henrico Health Department said everyone should have their results by Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.