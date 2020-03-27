Results expected soon for those tested for COVID-19 at Dorey Park site

LabCorp coronavirus testing (Source: LabCorp)
March 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 11:13 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Citizens tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Henrico’s Dorey Park last week should have results by Friday afternoon, health officials said.

[ Screened patients take part in first COVID-19 pop-up testing in Henrico ]

Officials said there was a delay due to LabCorp trying to process a high volume of tests, not just from the event.

Dr. Danny Avula said while patients should still continue to self-isolate until the results are released, there are some things to monitor in order for “self-release”:

  1. If you have been fever free for 72 hours or more without the use of antipyretics, including Advil or Tylenol
  2. It’s been longer than seven days from the onset of symptoms
  3. You’ve had full resolution of all those symptoms

The Henrico Health Department said everyone should have their results by Friday afternoon.

