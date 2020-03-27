Rehab Center: 2 more residents at long-term care facility in Henrico die, suspected to be COVID-19 related

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico says two more residents have died and are suspected to be related to COVID-19, but have not officially confirmed that yet.
“Two additional deaths involving “presumed positive,” though not confirmed, COVID-19 cases have occurred during the past 24 hours,” the center said.
So far, four confirmed residents at the center have died due to COVID-19.
Over the past 13 days, 19 residents and six healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.
Five residents are being treated at the hospital while 10 are being treated at Canterbury in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
“Outstanding test results and numbers of “presumed positive” cases are shifting, so to avoid confusion, Canterbury has opted to report only cases that have been confirmed by testing,” officials at the center said.
Dr. Avula said on Tues., March 24, the Virginia Department of Health conducted an onsite visit to the facility in response outbreak.
“Canterbury staff designated the Tuckahoe Unit, which has 3 wings, as cohorted space for patients with COVID-19,” the report states. “One win is dedicated to known and suspected COVID-19 cases, another is the step down unit and the third is an “unaffected but potentially exposed” wing. Staff were designated/cohorted to each wing and were not working elsewhere in the facility. Each wing has separate doors that close and each room has doors that close. We found enhanced cleaning efforts with UV light, and a contract company performing cleaning of the area. We observed a very high level of cleaning during our visit.”
Read the full inspection summary report below:
More than a week ago, the facility worked with health officials to implement measures to control transmission, including establishing a dedicated ward for residents with symptoms.
As an additional measure, the facility retained an industrial cleaning service to provide full and ongoing decontamination of the facility.
“This includes both daily deep cleaning and the incorporation of six hydroxyl generators, which create airborne hydroxyl radicals that treat pathogens in both the air and on surfaces,” said Medical Director James Wright.
The center is monitoring all residents for symptoms along with daily employee screenings. Employees with respiratory symptoms and fever are prohibited from entering the facility.
On-site visitation for family members is still prohibited, but administrators encourage families to visit virtually by telephone or video call, email, text or instant messaging.
