Plumbers: Don’t flush ‘flushable’ wipes and other toilet paper substitutes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plumbers are seeing an increase in the number of calls for service due to clogged toilets and pipes from non-flushable items.
Area public works departments have been warning people not to flush things like paper towels, rags, baby wipes and even tissues.
While toilet paper is certainly difficult to find on the shelves, plumbers say that doesn’t give you a reason to flush substitutes down the toilet.
“It’s like a plug,” said James Ferrell, the Plumbing Manager at Michael & Son Services. “It will harden up and everything when it sits.”
Ferrell said since the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, Michael & Son Services has seen an increase in the number of calls for service.
“A lot of residential and commercial calls,” he said. “So the commercial buildings that are up and running, we still get those calls too.”
Since toilet paper selves have been left deserted Ferrell said people are buying substitutes like wipes. While packaging may say they’re flushable, plumbers say they’re not and should not be sent down the pipes along with paper towels.
“They’re a lot thicker,” Ferrell said. “Especially inside drains whether it’s cast iron, it acts like sandpaper. It’s going to stick more on the cast iron pipes or things like that, even if it’s PVC piping.”
While some situations may call for a mainline snake piece of equipment, you’ll know your clog is extreme when crews bring out “Bessie”, otherwise known as a jetter machine.
“It’s basically like a huge power washer,” Ferrell said. “So that’s basically what it is but it goes inside the sewer lines."
Cost wise, you could be dishing out a pretty penny.
“On serious circumstances it could cost a couple hundred,” Ferrell said. “Extreme, you could be looking at thousands to replace it.”
To avoid paying a heavy tab like that, Ferrell said make sure you’re only flushing toilet paper and throwing out your wipes which only cost a few bucks compared to what you could pay for a clog.
