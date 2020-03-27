Outdoor dining options added to Chesterfield Eats to Go

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Economic Development launched “Chesterfield Eats To Go” to help residents and visitors identify which restaurants near them were still open for pickup or delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that Virginia has entered Phase One, which allows outdoor dining options for restaurants, businesses allowing that option will also be reflected on the online resource with the pickup or delivery options.
Residents, companies and visitors are encouraged to start ordering from local restaurants in Chesterfield County once a week. They’re also asked to replicate prior meals eaten out by using the Chesterfield Eats To Go website.
“Our job is to serve business and that never has been more important until today,” Danielle MW Fitz-Hugh, Chesterfield Chamber President said. “Helping restaurants drive traffic to their door in an innovative way is critical to helping them sustain. We will get through this together and appreciate Chesterfield County’s work with their GIS mapping software to bring residents closer to their next meal.”
Using a GIS mapping system format, patrons can zoom-in on their designated area of Chesterfield County, select one of the pinned restaurants highlighted on the map, and retrieve essential contact information and hours of operation for their desired restaurant.
The website also works on most mobile devices -- allowing residents to transfer the restaurant’s address to most mobile driving apps to ensure safe and timely travel to pick up to-go orders.
More restaurants will continue to be added to the system as their available services are verified.
If you are a restaurant offering pickup, delivery and/or outdoor dining services but are not currently included on “Chesterfield Eats to Go,” please complete the restaurant listing form.
If the information associated with your business is inaccurate or incomplete, please contact Kathryn Abelt with any corrections at abeltk@chesterfield.gov.
Requested corrections and additions will be made during county business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
