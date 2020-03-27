Opening of VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent County postponed

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Representatives from VCU Health Emergency Center and New Kent County announced the opening of VCU Health’s Emergency Center has been postponed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
The freestanding emergency center will be the first of its kind and was originally opening in the spring of 2020.
The 17,000-square-foot VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent will offer around-the-clock board-certified emergency medicine physicians, emergency-trained registered nurses, laboratory services and integrated technology.
The construction of the building is nearly complete, and the center can be opened quickly once COVID-19 no longer poses a public health threat to communities.
The center is located at 2495 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton, Virginia.
The new opening date has not been determined.
“These unprecedented times call for unprecedented decisions. We look forward to welcoming VCU Health into our community at a later date when we can ensure the safety of everyone who will be working at or visiting the emergency center,” Patricia Paige, Chairwoman of the New Kent County Board of Supervisors, said.
VCU Health and New Kent County officials will monitor the COVID-19 situation and discuss a new opening date as the situation evolves.
