News to Know for March 27: U.S has most coronavirus cases in world; Fourth resident at Canterbury Rehab dies; VCU dorms for non-COVID-19 patients; RPS laptops for students; Partly sunny

Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
The United States’ caseload of coronavirus infections surged to the most in the world and its capital reported more infections, as Italy shut most of its industry and masses of Indian day laborers received food rations after a lockdown put them out of work.
Increases in the number of cases have been expected as testing becomes more available. The U.S. passed China with more than 85,000 cases, and Italy also exceeded 80,000, the three countries together accounting for almost half of the world's infections from the new virus.
Most of China’s patients have recovered, while places, where the virus arrived later, are now dealing with overwhelmed hospitals and supply shortages and are rushing to convert public spaces for treating the sick.
Washington, D.C., confirmed 36 new cases Thursday, raising its total to 267. The district is under a state of emergency, its major attractions like the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo closed and White House and Capitol tours canceled. Police have blocked off streets, bridges and traffic circles to prevent crowds from coming to see Washington’s blooming cherry blossom trees.
Earlier Thursday afternoon during a briefing, Richmond & Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said the fourth resident who died was in his 70s and passed away at the facility.
Over the past 12 days, 17 residents and six workers at have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s Medical Director James Wright.
Two patients continue to receive care at the hospital, while 11 patients are being treated onsite in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
Dr. Avula said at least 16 residents are being monitored for symptoms but have not been tested at this time.
The police chief said the male officer is in his 40s. He is home and expected to be OK.
About 14 other officers at the first have been asked to self-quarantine, and as a result, it is impacting staffing.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says there is now a total of 18 COVID-19 cases in the city.
Beth Sholom Senior Living said one of its residents at Parkside Assisted Living has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is hospitalized where they are being treated.
Officials said that due to the shelter in place guidelines at the facilities, they are hoping this is an isolated case but said only time will tell.
The Parkside Assisted Living facility is located in Henrico.
Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System said it will begin caring for non-COVID-19 patients in the Honors College residential housing if the need arises.
VCU and VCU Health System are working with state and local officials to prepare in the event of a surge in patients caused by the coronavirus epidemic that could exceed the total capacity at the VCU Medical Center.
The Honors College housing was originally built as a hospital; minor modifications have begun. For more information, click here.
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation announced via social media that they will be closing certain areas of parks to the public.
Beginning March 27, rims of basketball goals and nets from tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts throughout the park system will be removed to prevent organized play where the courts cannot be secured by gate and lock.
Soccer and lacrosse goals will also be removed from athletic fields to prevent organized play.
Placement of caution tape at playgrounds and shelters, in addition to signage, have been placed to prevent social gatherings.
Bon Secours is suspending all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing in an effort to help the community manage the impact of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the hospital said the suspension removes any financial barriers for patients needing care and treatment, “which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay.”
If a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time.
Bon Secours said it will still bill the insurance but will suspend patient statements until details are finalized with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be purchasing 10,000 laptops for students who don’t have computers at home.
Having laptops will help them complete schoolwork while campuses are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says they’re sending out their current supply of home computers while they get more, and will keep the community updated.
Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts to doctors and nurses every Monday until May.
Beginning on March 30, which is National Doctors’ Day, doctors and nurses will receive a dozen of Original Glazed Donuts for free from Krispy Kreme every Monday up until the week of May 6-12, which is National Nurses Week.
Customers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell them what you want, and show them your employer badge.
On Saturdays beginning on March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Donuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order for regular customers with any full price dozen Original Glazed Donuts or more.
You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late - Ralph Waldo Emerson
