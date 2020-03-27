Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A judge has again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man seeking to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush.
Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005.
He filed a motion last year arguing that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces.
The key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody.
Abu Ali said the confession was tortured out of him.
Saudi agents denied any torture at Abu Ali’s trial.
On Thursday, a federal judge in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali’s request.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)