Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot
Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Associated Press | March 27, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 12:07 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A judge has again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man seeking to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush.

Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005.

He filed a motion last year arguing that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces.

The key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody.

Abu Ali said the confession was tortured out of him.

Saudi agents denied any torture at Abu Ali’s trial.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali’s request.

