Hopewell man tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New York

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District said a Hopewell man who recently traveled to New York has tested positive for COVID-19.
The man is in his 30s and is isolated at home, monitoring his health.
This marks the first positive case in Hopewell.
“The health district is investigating this case and will identify any close contacts of this resident who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “It is critical that people continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread and limit the impact of this virus.”
