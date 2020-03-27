Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NHL stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby think the league should go directly to the playoffs once it resumes play. The two rival Metropolitan Division captains shared their views Thursday. Crosby says he understands the need to try to play as many games as possible. But he says he wouldn't mind beginning with the playoffs. Ovechkin had the same idea. There is no timetable for when play will resume. It has not been determined whether the league will complete the regular season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens newcomer Calais Campbell did not follow the traditional path after being traded from Jacksonville last week. Because of restrictions in place involving the new coronavirus, the 33-year-old defensive end took his physical at a Mayo Clinic in Arizona, received a new contract online and was introduced to the Baltimore media on Thursday via a conference call. Campbell — a five-time Pro Bowl star — hopes to get hold of the playbook soon and get himself in playing shape for whenever the first team practice takes place. Campbell and the Ravens hope his presence on the line can help the team be a Super Bowl contender in 2020.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has announced its draft will be a virtual event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft will be held on April 17 as originally scheduled but will be broadcast without players, fans or media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is still looking at different scenarios for the start of the regular season, but notes it could begin before the NBA resumes play. One option for the WNBA could be to move its schedule back with the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. The league was scheduled to go on a month-long break starting July 10 during the Tokyo Games.