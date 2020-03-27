Henrico librarian holds ‘Roadside Read-A-Louds’ for students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - When you hear the words “curbside service,” you probably think of food. However, one Henrico librarian is changing the meaning - one stop at a time.
Rachel Leclair, who is a librarian at Colonial Trail Elementary School, offers what she calls a “Roadside Read-A-Louds”.
She drives to her students’ neighborhoods and reads to them, but she practices social distancing by staying seated in her car.
The children, as well as the parents, say they are enjoying her special storytime stops.
