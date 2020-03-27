'We need direction from Washington’: Gov. Northam asks for federal help with COVID-19 testing, supply shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is asking for federalized testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, joining Maryland and Washington D.C. in the request.
For the commonwealth, it would primarily be used in northern Virginia where there’s a lot of people and federal workers.
“We really need a national system. We need direction from Washington,” said Northam.
Northam says the federal government is not helping with a shortage of COVID-19 testing materials and personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“We’re all out there bidding literally against each other. Here in Virginia, we’re bidding against our own hospital systems, other states and the federal government,” said Northam.
The governor and the COVID-19 response team said the state doesn’t have enough tests due to a shortage of materials like swabs.
The state has the testing capacity of about 1,800 right now; more than 7,000 have been tested.
“It’s not a very effective, efficient system and so that’s why the governors collectively around the country have asked for some leadership for some direction at the national level to really help make that testing more efficient,” said Northam.
Northam also spoke about the shortage of personal protective equipment like gloves and it will be that way for weeks. In addition, he called on President Donald Trump to use the defense production act to make personal protective equipment.
The governor said businesses in Virginia are stepping up to help with production.
“We’re all competing for the same equipment and it’s not as efficient and as effective as it should be," said Northam.
The Army Corps of Engineers is teaming up with the department of health to find sites for excess hospital bed capacity across the state. The state is expecting a surge in the next few weeks.
